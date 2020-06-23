All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2408 Brelade Place #39

2408 Brelade Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Brelade Pl, Charlotte, NC 28203
Brookhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Stunning 3 story Contemporary 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhome - New construction townhome located in historic South End. Walk to light rail, shops, and restaurants. Home features a 2 car garage, expansive rooftop balcony/terrace, oversized windows, and hardwood flooring. Kitchen has tile backsplash, large island, and stainless steel appliances. Baths include modern chrome fixtures and tile flooring. Definitely a must see!

1 year minimum lease required. $2,780/mo, $2,780/security deposit. No Smoking. Tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4560137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Brelade Place #39 have any available units?
2408 Brelade Place #39 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Brelade Place #39 have?
Some of 2408 Brelade Place #39's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Brelade Place #39 currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Brelade Place #39 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Brelade Place #39 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Brelade Place #39 is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Brelade Place #39 offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Brelade Place #39 does offer parking.
Does 2408 Brelade Place #39 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Brelade Place #39 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Brelade Place #39 have a pool?
No, 2408 Brelade Place #39 does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Brelade Place #39 have accessible units?
No, 2408 Brelade Place #39 does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Brelade Place #39 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Brelade Place #39 does not have units with dishwashers.
