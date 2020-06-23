2408 Brelade Place #39

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage new construction pet friendly

Stunning 3 story Contemporary 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhome - New construction townhome located in historic South End. Walk to light rail, shops, and restaurants. Home features a 2 car garage, expansive rooftop balcony/terrace, oversized windows, and hardwood flooring. Kitchen has tile backsplash, large island, and stainless steel appliances. Baths include modern chrome fixtures and tile flooring. Definitely a must see!



1 year minimum lease required. $2,780/mo, $2,780/security deposit. No Smoking. Tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4560137)