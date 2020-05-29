All apartments in Charlotte
2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2
2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2

2401 Marlowe Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Marlowe Ave, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed 1 bath duplex house sits on a quiet street not far from Wilkinson Blvd, easy access to I 77 and just minutes from uptown. This newly renovated unit has a fenced backyard and a front parking area.

Features:

Renovated Kitchen and new appliances.
Hardwood floors throughout,
New kitchen and bathroom floors,
Freshly painted,
Fenced backyard

To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.

PETS ALLOWED ON APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 have any available units?
2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 have?
Some of 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Marlowe Avenue, Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
