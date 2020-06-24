All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2359 Aston Mill Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2359 Aston Mill Place
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

2359 Aston Mill Place

2359 Aston Mill Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Olde Whitehall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2359 Aston Mill Place, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
2359 Aston Mill Place Available 03/15/20 Great 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Laurel Valley!!! - Beautiful Townhouse with large bedroom layout and great open space. Nice size kitchen with all appliances that include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. Community has pool access. Close to Carolina Premium Outlets, restaurants and so much more.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4584752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2359 Aston Mill Place have any available units?
2359 Aston Mill Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2359 Aston Mill Place have?
Some of 2359 Aston Mill Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2359 Aston Mill Place currently offering any rent specials?
2359 Aston Mill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2359 Aston Mill Place pet-friendly?
No, 2359 Aston Mill Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2359 Aston Mill Place offer parking?
No, 2359 Aston Mill Place does not offer parking.
Does 2359 Aston Mill Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2359 Aston Mill Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2359 Aston Mill Place have a pool?
Yes, 2359 Aston Mill Place has a pool.
Does 2359 Aston Mill Place have accessible units?
No, 2359 Aston Mill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2359 Aston Mill Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2359 Aston Mill Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte