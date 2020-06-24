Amenities

2359 Aston Mill Place Available 03/15/20 Great 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Laurel Valley!!! - Beautiful Townhouse with large bedroom layout and great open space. Nice size kitchen with all appliances that include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. Community has pool access. Close to Carolina Premium Outlets, restaurants and so much more.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE4584752)