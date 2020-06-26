2329 Arden Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Located in the druid hills south neighborhood. Minutes from Uptown , close I - 85 and to N. Graham St .Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Available for a November 15, 2019 move - in.



This property features:



*Living room

*Kitchen with fridge & stove

*Sun room off the living room

*Hardwood floors

*Central air & heat

*All electric

*Stackable washer & dryer included

*Backyard

*Driveway



To schedule a viewing contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com . Additonal listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters Insurance is required.



Schools:



Druid Hills Elementary

Druid Hills Middle

West Charlotte High