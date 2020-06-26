2329 Arden Street

Amenities
This is a cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Located in the druid hills south neighborhood. Minutes from Uptown , close I - 85 and to N. Graham St .Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.
Available for a November 15, 2019 move - in.
This property features:
*Living room
*Kitchen with fridge & stove
*Sun room off the living room
*Hardwood floors
*Central air & heat
*All electric
*Stackable washer & dryer included
*Backyard
*Driveway
To schedule a viewing contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com . Additonal listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters Insurance is required.
Schools:
Druid Hills Elementary
Druid Hills Middle
West Charlotte High