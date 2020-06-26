All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:08 AM

2329 Arden Street

2329 Arden Street · No Longer Available
Location

2329 Arden Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Located in the druid hills south neighborhood. Minutes from Uptown , close I - 85 and to N. Graham St .Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a November 15, 2019 move - in.

This property features:

*Living room
*Kitchen with fridge & stove
*Sun room off the living room
*Hardwood floors
*Central air & heat
*All electric
*Stackable washer & dryer included
*Backyard
*Driveway

To schedule a viewing contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com . Additonal listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters Insurance is required.

Schools:

Druid Hills Elementary
Druid Hills Middle
West Charlotte High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Arden Street have any available units?
2329 Arden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 Arden Street have?
Some of 2329 Arden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Arden Street currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Arden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Arden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2329 Arden Street is pet friendly.
Does 2329 Arden Street offer parking?
Yes, 2329 Arden Street offers parking.
Does 2329 Arden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2329 Arden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Arden Street have a pool?
No, 2329 Arden Street does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Arden Street have accessible units?
No, 2329 Arden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Arden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 Arden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
