Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location. Location. Location. This great South Charlotte home in Brandon Forest offers an open floor plan, updated laminate flooring and kitchen appliances, spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and private lot with patio area for outdoor entertaining. Washer and Dryer included. Convenient to shopping, dining, I-485 and so much more.