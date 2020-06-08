All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

2321 Blakeford Lane

2321 Blakeford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Blakeford Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Governor's Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2321 Blakeford Lane Available 02/01/20 Southpark 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath.Fence 2 car garage Governers Square ( 6-10 month lease avail) - Available est. 12/15/19

Location! Location! Traditional 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in highly sought after Governor's Square. Landscaping included in this Beautiful well maintained 4 BR 2.5 BA home in quiet cul-de-sac. Convenient Heart of South Park location, close to everything. Hardwoods in most living areas, bedrooms. Kitchen features Granite countertops with all black appliances tons of cabinets with center island, breakfast eat-in area with ceramic tiled floors. Four bedrooms upstairs with two full baths with 1/2 bath down. Tiled master and hall bathroom. Large den with built ins and gas log fireplace. Formal living room and dining room. Screened porch with deck overlooks tree shaded private fenced backyard. 2 car detached garage. Newer type windows. A true must see.

The house is advertised for 6 to 10 month lease. Call for more details.

Pets must be approved but no large dogs will be allowed without owners approval. Renters insurance will be required

Note possible membership available at Foxcroft Swim and Tennis club across Fairview. If interest call for more information.

Qualifications: Must do in person drive-by first before calling to see inside. 1- mo/Income must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- Credit score 550 or higher. 4- No serious criminal issues.

Directions: From Fairview Road, turn left onto Valencia Terrace, take 3rd right onto Chevington Road, 2nd right onto Blakeford Lane. Home is on the left.

(RLNE4073505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Blakeford Lane have any available units?
2321 Blakeford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Blakeford Lane have?
Some of 2321 Blakeford Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Blakeford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Blakeford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Blakeford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 Blakeford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2321 Blakeford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Blakeford Lane offers parking.
Does 2321 Blakeford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Blakeford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Blakeford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2321 Blakeford Lane has a pool.
Does 2321 Blakeford Lane have accessible units?
No, 2321 Blakeford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Blakeford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 Blakeford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

