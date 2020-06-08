Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

2321 Blakeford Lane Available 02/01/20 Southpark 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath.Fence 2 car garage Governers Square ( 6-10 month lease avail) - Available est. 12/15/19



Location! Location! Traditional 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in highly sought after Governor's Square. Landscaping included in this Beautiful well maintained 4 BR 2.5 BA home in quiet cul-de-sac. Convenient Heart of South Park location, close to everything. Hardwoods in most living areas, bedrooms. Kitchen features Granite countertops with all black appliances tons of cabinets with center island, breakfast eat-in area with ceramic tiled floors. Four bedrooms upstairs with two full baths with 1/2 bath down. Tiled master and hall bathroom. Large den with built ins and gas log fireplace. Formal living room and dining room. Screened porch with deck overlooks tree shaded private fenced backyard. 2 car detached garage. Newer type windows. A true must see.



The house is advertised for 6 to 10 month lease. Call for more details.



Pets must be approved but no large dogs will be allowed without owners approval. Renters insurance will be required



Note possible membership available at Foxcroft Swim and Tennis club across Fairview. If interest call for more information.



Qualifications: Must do in person drive-by first before calling to see inside. 1- mo/Income must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- Credit score 550 or higher. 4- No serious criminal issues.



Directions: From Fairview Road, turn left onto Valencia Terrace, take 3rd right onto Chevington Road, 2nd right onto Blakeford Lane. Home is on the left.



(RLNE4073505)