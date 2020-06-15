All apartments in Charlotte
2308 Howerton Court

2308 Howerton Court · (704) 844-2855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2308 Howerton Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Hembstead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2308 Howerton Court · Avail. Jun 26

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2308 Howerton Court Available 06/26/20 Executive Hembstead Home with 5 Bedrooms Near Arboretum - Incredible value for Hembstead neighborhood. This all brick home has beautiful hardwood floors on most of the first floor, fireplace in the living room, breakfast nook, separate dinning room. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas range/oven, lots of cabinets and counter space. All 5 bedrooms are located on the second floor. Large master suite with dual sinks, large soaking tub and separate stand up shower. Don't miss 2 walk-in attics upstairs, fantastic storage space! Beautifully landscaped yard, fully fenced and private.

**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Application fees are $55 per adult, anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate application.**

(RLNE2084392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Howerton Court have any available units?
2308 Howerton Court has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Howerton Court have?
Some of 2308 Howerton Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Howerton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Howerton Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Howerton Court pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Howerton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2308 Howerton Court offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Howerton Court does offer parking.
Does 2308 Howerton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Howerton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Howerton Court have a pool?
Yes, 2308 Howerton Court has a pool.
Does 2308 Howerton Court have accessible units?
No, 2308 Howerton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Howerton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Howerton Court has units with dishwashers.
