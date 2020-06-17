All apartments in Charlotte
2304 Coneflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Coneflower Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Coneflower Drive have any available units?
2304 Coneflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2304 Coneflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Coneflower Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Coneflower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 Coneflower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2304 Coneflower Drive offer parking?
No, 2304 Coneflower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2304 Coneflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Coneflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Coneflower Drive have a pool?
No, 2304 Coneflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Coneflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 2304 Coneflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Coneflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 Coneflower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 Coneflower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 Coneflower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
