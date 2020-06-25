All apartments in Charlotte
225 Domain Way

225 Domain Way · No Longer Available
Location

225 Domain Way, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
New construction townhome in the heart of Southend and steps away from rail trail and a light rail stop!. Modern style and decor. New Samsung Appliances. Quartz Countertops and hardwoods throughout. Single car garage with room for storage. AGENT is OWNER. Furniture and hardwares included as well as utilities and internet. 3 month minimum rental. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Domain Way have any available units?
225 Domain Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Domain Way have?
Some of 225 Domain Way's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Domain Way currently offering any rent specials?
225 Domain Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Domain Way pet-friendly?
No, 225 Domain Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 225 Domain Way offer parking?
Yes, 225 Domain Way offers parking.
Does 225 Domain Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Domain Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Domain Way have a pool?
No, 225 Domain Way does not have a pool.
Does 225 Domain Way have accessible units?
No, 225 Domain Way does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Domain Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Domain Way has units with dishwashers.
