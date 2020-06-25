New construction townhome in the heart of Southend and steps away from rail trail and a light rail stop!. Modern style and decor. New Samsung Appliances. Quartz Countertops and hardwoods throughout. Single car garage with room for storage. AGENT is OWNER. Furniture and hardwares included as well as utilities and internet. 3 month minimum rental. No smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 225 Domain Way have any available units?
225 Domain Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
What amenities does 225 Domain Way have?
Some of 225 Domain Way's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Domain Way currently offering any rent specials?
225 Domain Way is not currently offering any rent specials.