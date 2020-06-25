225 Domain Way

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage ceiling fan ice maker internet access

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker oven Property Amenities parking garage internet access new construction

New construction townhome in the heart of Southend and steps away from rail trail and a light rail stop!. Modern style and decor. New Samsung Appliances. Quartz Countertops and hardwoods throughout. Single car garage with room for storage. AGENT is OWNER. Furniture and hardwares included as well as utilities and internet. 3 month minimum rental. No smoking.