Last updated August 8 2019

2240 Colony Road

2240 Colony Road · No Longer Available
Location

2240 Colony Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Settle into one of Charlotte's FINEST area located on one of the most desirable streets of Myers Park. This 4 bedroom home is fantastic with a great layout and spacious rooms. Hardwood floors through-out most of the home except in the tiled bathrooms. Nice master suite w/ upgraded on-suite bathroom feat. double sinks, walk-in tiled shower and jacuzzi soaking tub. Great layout to the kitchen w/ upgraded SS refrigerator and gas range w/ easy access to formal dining room, breakfast and den. A nice basement for additional storage. Private front and rear yard w/ landscaped garden. Walking distance to the Myers Park school and shopping/restaurants. Tree lined, sidewalk community w/ beautiful natural settings to walk and bike in. Easy commute to Uptown and SouthPark mall. Homes in this area rarely are available for rent...this one is your opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 Colony Road have any available units?
2240 Colony Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 Colony Road have?
Some of 2240 Colony Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Colony Road currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Colony Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Colony Road pet-friendly?
No, 2240 Colony Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2240 Colony Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2240 Colony Road has units with dishwashers.
