2240 Colony Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Settle into one of Charlotte's FINEST area located on one of the most desirable streets of Myers Park. This 4 bedroom home is fantastic with a great layout and spacious rooms. Hardwood floors through-out most of the home except in the tiled bathrooms. Nice master suite w/ upgraded on-suite bathroom feat. double sinks, walk-in tiled shower and jacuzzi soaking tub. Great layout to the kitchen w/ upgraded SS refrigerator and gas range w/ easy access to formal dining room, breakfast and den. A nice basement for additional storage. Private front and rear yard w/ landscaped garden. Walking distance to the Myers Park school and shopping/restaurants. Tree lined, sidewalk community w/ beautiful natural settings to walk and bike in. Easy commute to Uptown and SouthPark mall. Homes in this area rarely are available for rent...this one is your opportunity!