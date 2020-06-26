2240 Colony Road

Amenities
Settle into one of Charlotte's FINEST area located on one of the most desirable streets of Myers Park. This 4 bedroom home is fantastic with a great layout and spacious rooms. Hardwood floors through-out most of the home except in the tiled bathrooms. Nice master suite w/ upgraded on-suite bathroom feat. double sinks, walk-in tiled shower and jacuzzi soaking tub. Great layout to the kitchen w/ upgraded SS refrigerator and gas range w/ easy access to formal dining room, breakfast and den. A nice basement for additional storage. Private front and rear yard w/ landscaped garden. Walking distance to the Myers Park school and shopping/restaurants. Tree lined, sidewalk community w/ beautiful natural settings to walk and bike in. Easy commute to Uptown and SouthPark mall. Homes in this area rarely are available for rent...this one is your opportunity!