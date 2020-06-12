All apartments in Charlotte
2226 Knickerbocker Drive

2226 Knickerbocker Drive · (704) 464-0470
Location

2226 Knickerbocker Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$995

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Remodeled, fully furnished private and spacious studio Guest Apartment in Private Residence. Stylish and tasteful decor. Highly desirable location in nice, clean neighborhood. 7-10 minutes to Uptown Charlotte. Tons of closet space. Granite countertops, subway tiles and stainless steel appliances in new kitchen. Highly desirable and seldom available. Don't miss out, when it's gone, it's gone.

Guest Apartment comes beautifully furnished with bed, 50” LED flat panel TV, couch, chair, desk, dresser, bar stools, lamps, kitchen utensils, flatware, cups, glasses, pots and pans. All the comforts of home. Just bring your clothes and linens.

First floor location with own separate entrance. Private and stylish decor with full kitchen and breakfast bar. No shared living space.

Call Daniel at (704)770-5995 for details and to schedule an appointment to preview.

Available August 1, 2020

Seeking professional or the professional minded individual, that is quiet, clean, responsible, respectful and considerate of others. No smoking, drugs, excessive drinking or partying. Must pass criminal background check. A small pet may be considered.

Quiet location, clean atmosphere.

*Located on a wonderfully maintained property in a highly desirable MoRa neighborhood
*Walk to restaurants and brewery
*Easy 7-10 minute drive to Uptown and good access to South Park
*Fully Furnished
*Spacious guest apartment approximately 500 square feet
*Ground level, no stairs
*New kitchen equipped with granite counters, stainless appliances.
*Upgraded bathroom with granite
*Tons of closet space
*Ceiling fan
*Beautiful plank flooring no carpet
*Energy efficient double pane windows
*Lots of natural light
*Excellent, clean condition
*Patio sitting area for relaxing
*Quiet neighborhood
*Off-Street Parking
*Easy access to Monroe Rd, close to shopping and entertainment
*Two Person Occupancy Maximum

Additional terms and conditions: Two person maximum occupancy for this apartment suite. Security Deposit required. Rental amount quoted in post is Base Rent: Total rental amount will be plus utilities, wifi, tv services and yard care for one person occupancy to be $175 per month. Add $75.00 per month for second person. Security Deposit of $995 is quoted as a minimum. Additional utilities, services and yard deposit required. Call for additional details. This is an offer for rental of apartment suite only. Not the entire residence. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. According to CMS Public Schools - 2020-2021 School Assignments: East Mecklenburg High School; McClintock Middle School; Greenway Park Elementary School (user to verify with school district). The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Knickerbocker Drive have any available units?
2226 Knickerbocker Drive has a unit available for $995 per month.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 Knickerbocker Drive have?
Some of 2226 Knickerbocker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly.
Is 2226 Knickerbocker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Knickerbocker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Knickerbocker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 Knickerbocker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2226 Knickerbocker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2226 Knickerbocker Drive offers parking.
Does 2226 Knickerbocker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Knickerbocker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Knickerbocker Drive have a pool?
No, 2226 Knickerbocker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Knickerbocker Drive have accessible units?
No, 2226 Knickerbocker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Knickerbocker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Knickerbocker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
