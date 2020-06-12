2226 Knickerbocker Drive

Amenities

Remodeled, fully furnished private and spacious studio Guest Apartment in Private Residence. Stylish and tasteful decor. Highly desirable location in nice, clean neighborhood. 7-10 minutes to Uptown Charlotte. Tons of closet space. Granite countertops, subway tiles and stainless steel appliances in new kitchen. Highly desirable and seldom available. Don't miss out, when it's gone, it's gone.



Guest Apartment comes beautifully furnished with bed, 50” LED flat panel TV, couch, chair, desk, dresser, bar stools, lamps, kitchen utensils, flatware, cups, glasses, pots and pans. All the comforts of home. Just bring your clothes and linens.



First floor location with own separate entrance. Private and stylish decor with full kitchen and breakfast bar. No shared living space.



Call Daniel at (704)770-5995 for details and to schedule an appointment to preview.



Available August 1, 2020



Seeking professional or the professional minded individual, that is quiet, clean, responsible, respectful and considerate of others. No smoking, drugs, excessive drinking or partying. Must pass criminal background check. A small pet may be considered.



Quiet location, clean atmosphere.



*Located on a wonderfully maintained property in a highly desirable MoRa neighborhood

*Walk to restaurants and brewery

*Easy 7-10 minute drive to Uptown and good access to South Park

*Fully Furnished

*Spacious guest apartment approximately 500 square feet

*Ground level, no stairs

*New kitchen equipped with granite counters, stainless appliances.

*Upgraded bathroom with granite

*Tons of closet space

*Ceiling fan

*Beautiful plank flooring no carpet

*Energy efficient double pane windows

*Lots of natural light

*Excellent, clean condition

*Patio sitting area for relaxing

*Quiet neighborhood

*Off-Street Parking

*Easy access to Monroe Rd, close to shopping and entertainment

*Two Person Occupancy Maximum



Additional terms and conditions: Two person maximum occupancy for this apartment suite. Security Deposit required. Rental amount quoted in post is Base Rent: Total rental amount will be plus utilities, wifi, tv services and yard care for one person occupancy to be $175 per month. Add $75.00 per month for second person. Security Deposit of $995 is quoted as a minimum. Additional utilities, services and yard deposit required. Call for additional details. This is an offer for rental of apartment suite only. Not the entire residence. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. According to CMS Public Schools - 2020-2021 School Assignments: East Mecklenburg High School; McClintock Middle School; Greenway Park Elementary School (user to verify with school district). The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.