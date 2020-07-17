All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

2220 Wensley Drive

2220 Wensley Drive · (704) 332-2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2220 Wensley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2220 Wensley Drive · Avail. now

$2,049

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2220 Wensley Drive-CB - Located in South Charlotte close to Park Road is this 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch home in Montclaire. The home features crown molding, neutral paint colors and floor to ceiling windows!! Convenient to I-77 and uptown Charlotte!

Turn left onto Scott Futrell Dr, urn left onto Billy Graham Pkwy, Turn right onto Old Pineville Rd, Turn left onto Tyvola Rd, Turn right onto Farmbrook Dr, Turn left onto Wensley Dr and the destination is on your right.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Wensley Drive have any available units?
2220 Wensley Drive has a unit available for $2,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2220 Wensley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Wensley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Wensley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Wensley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2220 Wensley Drive offer parking?
No, 2220 Wensley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Wensley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Wensley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Wensley Drive have a pool?
No, 2220 Wensley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Wensley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2220 Wensley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Wensley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Wensley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Wensley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Wensley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
