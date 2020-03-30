All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:42 PM

2205 E 5th Street

2205 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2205 East 5th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
Renovated stucco duplex in the heart of Elizabeth 2 miles from square. Front porch overlooks quiet street. High ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen features include granite counters, ceramic back splash, stainless appliances including range, refrigerator with ice maker and dishwasher. Thermopane windows. Fresh paint. Washer/dryer hookup in utility room. Off street parking in back for one car. 1920 shotgun floor plan. 2nd bedroom lacks privacy but functional as a guest bedroom, office or den. Great closet space for a 1920s home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 E 5th Street have any available units?
2205 E 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 E 5th Street have?
Some of 2205 E 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 E 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2205 E 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 E 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2205 E 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2205 E 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2205 E 5th Street offers parking.
Does 2205 E 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 E 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 E 5th Street have a pool?
No, 2205 E 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2205 E 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 2205 E 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 E 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 E 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
