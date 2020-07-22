2131 Lennox Square Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Townhome in Gated Community - Property Id: 170653



Charming, gated and newly updated brick townhouse with hardwood flooring on the first level and brand new carpeting in bedrooms. This property has also been freshly painted. Conveniently located off South Blvd close with a 15 minute walk to the Light Rail to Uptown Charlotte and Pineville shopping. The unit has an updated granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two master suites each with it's own bathroom with granite counter tops. Convenient laundry on the second level with both washer and drier included. Gated community includes pool and individual fenced in backyard patio and charming front porch. Landlord is open to small dogs and or cats. Lease is for 6 months with option to renew for 12 month lease at the end.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170653p

