2131 Lennox Square Road
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

2131 Lennox Square Road

2131 Lennox Square Road · No Longer Available
Location

2131 Lennox Square Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Townhome in Gated Community - Property Id: 170653

Charming, gated and newly updated brick townhouse with hardwood flooring on the first level and brand new carpeting in bedrooms. This property has also been freshly painted. Conveniently located off South Blvd close with a 15 minute walk to the Light Rail to Uptown Charlotte and Pineville shopping. The unit has an updated granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two master suites each with it's own bathroom with granite counter tops. Convenient laundry on the second level with both washer and drier included. Gated community includes pool and individual fenced in backyard patio and charming front porch. Landlord is open to small dogs and or cats. Lease is for 6 months with option to renew for 12 month lease at the end.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 Lennox Square Road have any available units?
2131 Lennox Square Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 Lennox Square Road have?
Some of 2131 Lennox Square Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 Lennox Square Road currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Lennox Square Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Lennox Square Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2131 Lennox Square Road is pet friendly.
Does 2131 Lennox Square Road offer parking?
No, 2131 Lennox Square Road does not offer parking.
Does 2131 Lennox Square Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2131 Lennox Square Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Lennox Square Road have a pool?
Yes, 2131 Lennox Square Road has a pool.
Does 2131 Lennox Square Road have accessible units?
No, 2131 Lennox Square Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Lennox Square Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 Lennox Square Road has units with dishwashers.
