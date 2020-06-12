2131 Charlotte Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Luxurious Rental Home in sought-after Dilworth neighborhood featuring wonderful indoor and outdoor living and modern updates throughout. Beautiful all-original Hardwood floors on both levels. Spacious Living room with gas-log fireplace. Small office with great natural light. Lovely updated Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to elegant Dinning room and Family room w/built-ins & gas-log fireplace with stacked stone hearth. French doors lead to fenced-in backyard getaway complete with Hot tub and patio area plus nice seating & gas fire-pit. Upstairs features a HUGE Master Suite with Walk-in Closet with built-ins & Spa-like Master Bath. Large secondary bedrooms and nicely appointed secondary bathroom. Private Driveway with two Parking Spots. Don't miss this beautifully renovated home in the heart of Dilworth, just a short distance to great restaurants, shops and parks. Pets Conditional on size & breed with $350 Pet Fee, per pet.