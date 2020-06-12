All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM

2131 Charlotte Drive

2131 Charlotte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2131 Charlotte Drive, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Luxurious Rental Home in sought-after Dilworth neighborhood featuring wonderful indoor and outdoor living and modern updates throughout. Beautiful all-original Hardwood floors on both levels. Spacious Living room with gas-log fireplace. Small office with great natural light. Lovely updated Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to elegant Dinning room and Family room w/built-ins & gas-log fireplace with stacked stone hearth. French doors lead to fenced-in backyard getaway complete with Hot tub and patio area plus nice seating & gas fire-pit. Upstairs features a HUGE Master Suite with Walk-in Closet with built-ins & Spa-like Master Bath. Large secondary bedrooms and nicely appointed secondary bathroom. Private Driveway with two Parking Spots. Don't miss this beautifully renovated home in the heart of Dilworth, just a short distance to great restaurants, shops and parks. Pets Conditional on size & breed with $350 Pet Fee, per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 Charlotte Drive have any available units?
2131 Charlotte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 Charlotte Drive have?
Some of 2131 Charlotte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 Charlotte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Charlotte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Charlotte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2131 Charlotte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2131 Charlotte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2131 Charlotte Drive offers parking.
Does 2131 Charlotte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 Charlotte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Charlotte Drive have a pool?
No, 2131 Charlotte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2131 Charlotte Drive have accessible units?
No, 2131 Charlotte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Charlotte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2131 Charlotte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

