Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2104 Vanderbilt Road
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:55 PM

2104 Vanderbilt Road

2104 Vanderbilt Road · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Vanderbilt Road, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with gorgeous views of the Charlotte City Skyline! Enjoy hardwood floors throughout, a galley style kitchen and subway tile in the bathroom! Large private backyard perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer are also included. Contact us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Vanderbilt Road have any available units?
2104 Vanderbilt Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2104 Vanderbilt Road currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Vanderbilt Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Vanderbilt Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 Vanderbilt Road is pet friendly.
Does 2104 Vanderbilt Road offer parking?
No, 2104 Vanderbilt Road does not offer parking.
Does 2104 Vanderbilt Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2104 Vanderbilt Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Vanderbilt Road have a pool?
No, 2104 Vanderbilt Road does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Vanderbilt Road have accessible units?
No, 2104 Vanderbilt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Vanderbilt Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Vanderbilt Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Vanderbilt Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Vanderbilt Road does not have units with air conditioning.

