2104 Vanderbilt Road

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with gorgeous views of the Charlotte City Skyline! Enjoy hardwood floors throughout, a galley style kitchen and subway tile in the bathroom! Large private backyard perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer are also included. Contact us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

