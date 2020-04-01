All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2026 W Trade St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2026 W Trade St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

2026 W Trade St

2026 West Trade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Biddleville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2026 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Biddleville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom house close to uptown - Property Id: 158989

Beautiful older craftsmen style home in the Smallwood area. High ceilings, original hardwoods, ceramic tile in kitchen,large bedrooms with carpet
Spacious Den/office adjoining living room. Separate laundry room off kitchen.
New nest thermostat.
Veranda front porch and small storage shed in backyard.
Walking distance to the Greenway and Blue Blaze Brewery. Less than a mile from uptown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158989p
Property Id 158989

(RLNE5166258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 W Trade St have any available units?
2026 W Trade St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 W Trade St have?
Some of 2026 W Trade St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 W Trade St currently offering any rent specials?
2026 W Trade St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 W Trade St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2026 W Trade St is pet friendly.
Does 2026 W Trade St offer parking?
No, 2026 W Trade St does not offer parking.
Does 2026 W Trade St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 W Trade St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 W Trade St have a pool?
No, 2026 W Trade St does not have a pool.
Does 2026 W Trade St have accessible units?
No, 2026 W Trade St does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 W Trade St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2026 W Trade St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte