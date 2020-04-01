2026 W Trade St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom house close to uptown - Property Id: 158989



Beautiful older craftsmen style home in the Smallwood area. High ceilings, original hardwoods, ceramic tile in kitchen,large bedrooms with carpet

Spacious Den/office adjoining living room. Separate laundry room off kitchen.

New nest thermostat.

Veranda front porch and small storage shed in backyard.

Walking distance to the Greenway and Blue Blaze Brewery. Less than a mile from uptown.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158989p

Property Id 158989



(RLNE5166258)