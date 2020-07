Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Updated ranch home in Wilmore, convenient to I-77 and center city. Hardwood flooring throughout most of home with tile in the kitchen. Come enjoy a cozy home with many nearby amenities! Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.