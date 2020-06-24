1901 Ashley Road

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch - This Cozy Ranch home comes with 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath. It is approximately 900 square feet and has gas heat and central air. It come comes with the Living Room and Kitchen and has hardwood floors. Stove and refrigerator not included.



Take Wilkinson Blvd heading away from Town. TR onto Ashley Road. Home is on the left.



(RLNE4622892)