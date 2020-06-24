Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch - This Cozy Ranch home comes with 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath. It is approximately 900 square feet and has gas heat and central air. It come comes with the Living Room and Kitchen and has hardwood floors. Stove and refrigerator not included.
Take Wilkinson Blvd heading away from Town. TR onto Ashley Road. Home is on the left.
(RLNE4622892)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1901 Ashley Road have any available units?
1901 Ashley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Ashley Road have?
Some of 1901 Ashley Road's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Ashley Road currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Ashley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.