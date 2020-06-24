All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1901 Ashley Road

1901 Ashley Road · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Ashley Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch - This Cozy Ranch home comes with 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath. It is approximately 900 square feet and has gas heat and central air. It come comes with the Living Room and Kitchen and has hardwood floors. Stove and refrigerator not included.

Take Wilkinson Blvd heading away from Town. TR onto Ashley Road. Home is on the left.

(RLNE4622892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Ashley Road have any available units?
1901 Ashley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Ashley Road have?
Some of 1901 Ashley Road's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Ashley Road currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Ashley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Ashley Road pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Ashley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1901 Ashley Road offer parking?
No, 1901 Ashley Road does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Ashley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Ashley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Ashley Road have a pool?
No, 1901 Ashley Road does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Ashley Road have accessible units?
No, 1901 Ashley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Ashley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Ashley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
