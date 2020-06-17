All apartments in Charlotte
1857 Birch Heights Court

Location

1857 Birch Heights Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful townhouse awaiting its new occupant located in the University Heights neighborhood close to I-485 and UNCC! Light and airy open floor plan welcomes you into the living room with gas log fireplace, dining area, kitchen, half bath and laundry on main. Kitchen has island and pantry, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. 2 master bedrooms with full baths on upper level. New flooring throughout the home. Washer and dryer are included. 2 assigned parking spaces with additional spots for visitors. Call us to schedule a viewing today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1857 Birch Heights Court have any available units?
1857 Birch Heights Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1857 Birch Heights Court have?
Some of 1857 Birch Heights Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1857 Birch Heights Court currently offering any rent specials?
1857 Birch Heights Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1857 Birch Heights Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1857 Birch Heights Court is pet friendly.
Does 1857 Birch Heights Court offer parking?
Yes, 1857 Birch Heights Court offers parking.
Does 1857 Birch Heights Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1857 Birch Heights Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1857 Birch Heights Court have a pool?
No, 1857 Birch Heights Court does not have a pool.
Does 1857 Birch Heights Court have accessible units?
No, 1857 Birch Heights Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1857 Birch Heights Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1857 Birch Heights Court does not have units with dishwashers.

