1857 Birch Heights Court

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful townhouse awaiting its new occupant located in the University Heights neighborhood close to I-485 and UNCC! Light and airy open floor plan welcomes you into the living room with gas log fireplace, dining area, kitchen, half bath and laundry on main. Kitchen has island and pantry, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. 2 master bedrooms with full baths on upper level. New flooring throughout the home. Washer and dryer are included. 2 assigned parking spaces with additional spots for visitors. Call us to schedule a viewing today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.