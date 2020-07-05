1831 Witt Way

Amenities

I am looking to sublet my room and bath in 2 bedroom apartment from now until July 31st (move in date negotiable!!!). I AM WILLING TO PAY APPLICATION FEE AND OF THE RENT EVERY MONTH!!!!!! The apartment is fully furnished, on the first floor, and has a balcony. The apartment complex is a gated community, that offers a pool, dog park, gym, theater, basketball courts, outside grilling areas, study rooms, and valet trash. Utilities are not included in the rent but averages about a month. This is considered student housing for UNCC but relatively is a very quite complex.