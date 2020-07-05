All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:44 AM

1831 Witt Way

1831 Wit Way · No Longer Available
Location

1831 Wit Way, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
trash valet
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
trash valet
I am looking to sublet my room and bath in 2 bedroom apartment from now until July 31st (move in date negotiable!!!). I AM WILLING TO PAY APPLICATION FEE AND OF THE RENT EVERY MONTH!!!!!! The apartment is fully furnished, on the first floor, and has a balcony. The apartment complex is a gated community, that offers a pool, dog park, gym, theater, basketball courts, outside grilling areas, study rooms, and valet trash. Utilities are not included in the rent but averages about a month. This is considered student housing for UNCC but relatively is a very quite complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Witt Way have any available units?
1831 Witt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 Witt Way have?
Some of 1831 Witt Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 Witt Way currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Witt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Witt Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 Witt Way is pet friendly.
Does 1831 Witt Way offer parking?
No, 1831 Witt Way does not offer parking.
Does 1831 Witt Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 Witt Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Witt Way have a pool?
Yes, 1831 Witt Way has a pool.
Does 1831 Witt Way have accessible units?
No, 1831 Witt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Witt Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Witt Way does not have units with dishwashers.

