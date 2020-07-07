All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1715 Dunkirk Drive

1715 Dunkirk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Dunkirk Drive, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
From the updated kitchen and bathroom to the hardwood floors - this one has it all. Located in the heart of Wilmore, just steps from breweries, coffee shops, bars, and restaurants! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters. An office/study is located just off the living room. Private fenced backyard with raised deck and patio. Freshly painted and ready for you! Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Dunkirk Drive have any available units?
1715 Dunkirk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Dunkirk Drive have?
Some of 1715 Dunkirk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Dunkirk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Dunkirk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Dunkirk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Dunkirk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Dunkirk Drive offer parking?
No, 1715 Dunkirk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Dunkirk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Dunkirk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Dunkirk Drive have a pool?
No, 1715 Dunkirk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Dunkirk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1715 Dunkirk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Dunkirk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Dunkirk Drive has units with dishwashers.

