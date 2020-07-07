1715 Dunkirk Drive

Amenities

From the updated kitchen and bathroom to the hardwood floors - this one has it all. Located in the heart of Wilmore, just steps from breweries, coffee shops, bars, and restaurants! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters. An office/study is located just off the living room. Private fenced backyard with raised deck and patio. Freshly painted and ready for you! Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.