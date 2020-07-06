All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1714 Club Rd

1714 Club Road · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Club Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/02782390f4 ----
1714 Club Road, Charlotte NC 28205

** PETS ARE CONDITIONAL**

Stunning Duplex located in sought-after Plaza Midwood Neighborhood convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, Villa Heights, NoDa, and Uptown. This unique Duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a stunning curb appeal ready to catch your eye. This unit features the following:

? Beautiful Hardwood Floors
? Spacious Living Room, Great for entertaining loved ones.
? Updated Bathroom!
* Beautiful updated kitchen with appliances included for your comfort, granite counter tops, Custom cabinets with tons of storage space. Definitely a cooks dream
? Central Air
? Enjoy cool summer nights sitting on your very own Front Porch.
* Forget the hassle of looking for parking! This unit is equipped with Dedicated Parking!
? Back Yard Perfect For Entertaining Family And Friends!

This is Conveniently Located In the heart of Plaza-Midwood. Walking Distance to Restaurants and Shops And Just Minutes From Uptown Charlotte. Residing in This Property will Give You The Opportunity of Experiencing All The Awesome Qualities the Growing City of Charlotte has to Offer!

***DISCLOSURE: Pictures Used Are From A Model Unit***

To Schedule a Showing or To Submit an Application Feel Free to Visit Our Website www.newviewrealtygroup.com

(Se Habla Espanol)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Club Rd have any available units?
1714 Club Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Club Rd have?
Some of 1714 Club Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Club Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Club Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Club Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Club Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Club Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1714 Club Rd offers parking.
Does 1714 Club Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Club Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Club Rd have a pool?
No, 1714 Club Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Club Rd have accessible units?
No, 1714 Club Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Club Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Club Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

