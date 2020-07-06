1714 Club Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/02782390f4 ----

1714 Club Road, Charlotte NC 28205



** PETS ARE CONDITIONAL**



Stunning Duplex located in sought-after Plaza Midwood Neighborhood convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, Villa Heights, NoDa, and Uptown. This unique Duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a stunning curb appeal ready to catch your eye. This unit features the following:



? Beautiful Hardwood Floors

? Spacious Living Room, Great for entertaining loved ones.

? Updated Bathroom!

* Beautiful updated kitchen with appliances included for your comfort, granite counter tops, Custom cabinets with tons of storage space. Definitely a cooks dream

? Central Air

? Enjoy cool summer nights sitting on your very own Front Porch.

* Forget the hassle of looking for parking! This unit is equipped with Dedicated Parking!

? Back Yard Perfect For Entertaining Family And Friends!



This is Conveniently Located In the heart of Plaza-Midwood. Walking Distance to Restaurants and Shops And Just Minutes From Uptown Charlotte. Residing in This Property will Give You The Opportunity of Experiencing All The Awesome Qualities the Growing City of Charlotte has to Offer!



***DISCLOSURE: Pictures Used Are From A Model Unit***



To Schedule a Showing or To Submit an Application Feel Free to Visit Our Website www.newviewrealtygroup.com



(Se Habla Espanol)