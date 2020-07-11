All apartments in Charlotte
17136 Westmill Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17136 Westmill Lane

17136 Westmill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17136 Westmill Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath home for rent in The Ballantyne area of Charlotte, NC - Like new, This Beautiful home comes with 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Baths, 2-Car garage, Bonus Room, and a sun room. The Master bedroom comes with a ceiling fan, has trey ceilings. and garden tub. It also has a game room that is prewired with surround sound. It has a large eat-in-kitchen which has cherry cabinets, above range microwave, refrigerator, gas range and oven, and breakfast bar. The Den has a gas logged fireplace.There is a sun room off the breakfast area and french doors that lead to the patio. It also has a formal dining room. The home has gas heat and central air and the home is approximately 3200 square feet. Private back yard. A Family's Dream!!!! Available on 9/15/2016

Take 521 South (South Blvd). Keep Straight past Ballantyne Country Club. TL Marvin Road. TR Audrey Kell. TL Longstone. TR Sedgemoor Lane. TL Westmill.

Parking : 2-car

(RLNE2354368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17136 Westmill Lane have any available units?
17136 Westmill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 17136 Westmill Lane have?
Some of 17136 Westmill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17136 Westmill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17136 Westmill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17136 Westmill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17136 Westmill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17136 Westmill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17136 Westmill Lane offers parking.
Does 17136 Westmill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17136 Westmill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17136 Westmill Lane have a pool?
No, 17136 Westmill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17136 Westmill Lane have accessible units?
No, 17136 Westmill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17136 Westmill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17136 Westmill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
