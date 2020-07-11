17136 Westmill Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath home for rent in The Ballantyne area of Charlotte, NC - Like new, This Beautiful home comes with 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Baths, 2-Car garage, Bonus Room, and a sun room. The Master bedroom comes with a ceiling fan, has trey ceilings. and garden tub. It also has a game room that is prewired with surround sound. It has a large eat-in-kitchen which has cherry cabinets, above range microwave, refrigerator, gas range and oven, and breakfast bar. The Den has a gas logged fireplace.There is a sun room off the breakfast area and french doors that lead to the patio. It also has a formal dining room. The home has gas heat and central air and the home is approximately 3200 square feet. Private back yard. A Family's Dream!!!! Available on 9/15/2016



Take 521 South (South Blvd). Keep Straight past Ballantyne Country Club. TL Marvin Road. TR Audrey Kell. TL Longstone. TR Sedgemoor Lane. TL Westmill.



Parking : 2-car



(RLNE2354368)