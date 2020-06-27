1708 Town Oak Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new 3BR 2.5 BA townhome in great location in Oakhurst. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, upgraded designer kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans, deck, and 2 car garage with driveway.



Minutes to uptown, shopping, Plaza Midwood, Southpark, etc. Walking distance to new shops being built in front of community, Common Market, and other conveniences. Easy access to public transportation and 74, 77, 277.

No Pets Allowed



