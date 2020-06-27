Amenities
1708 Town Oak Lane - Property Id: 143353
Brand new 3BR 2.5 BA townhome in great location in Oakhurst. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, upgraded designer kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans, deck, and 2 car garage with driveway.
Minutes to uptown, shopping, Plaza Midwood, Southpark, etc. Walking distance to new shops being built in front of community, Common Market, and other conveniences. Easy access to public transportation and 74, 77, 277.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143353p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5068421)