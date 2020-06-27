All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:49 AM

1708 Town Oak Lane

1708 Town Oak Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Town Oak Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1708 Town Oak Lane - Property Id: 143353

Brand new 3BR 2.5 BA townhome in great location in Oakhurst. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, upgraded designer kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans, deck, and 2 car garage with driveway.

Minutes to uptown, shopping, Plaza Midwood, Southpark, etc. Walking distance to new shops being built in front of community, Common Market, and other conveniences. Easy access to public transportation and 74, 77, 277.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143353p
Property Id 143353

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5068421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Town Oak Lane have any available units?
1708 Town Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Town Oak Lane have?
Some of 1708 Town Oak Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Town Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Town Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Town Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Town Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1708 Town Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Town Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 1708 Town Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 Town Oak Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Town Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 1708 Town Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Town Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 1708 Town Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Town Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Town Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
