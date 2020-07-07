1707 Club Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

You will love the light filled bedroom that opens to the second story screened in porch overlooking the tree lined streets of Plaza Midwood. This unit includes a surprising amount of closet space for a 1/1 including a full size linen closet and a walk in closet and secondary closet in the bedroom. Separate living and dining rooms with breakfast bar and a functional kitchen (flat top stove). Assigned parking space in off street lot behind building. This is a great building with a good sense of community.



Washer/dryer hookups included. Rent includes water.



Pets considered based on breed/size and require additional deposit/pet rent.