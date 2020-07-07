All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

1707 Club Rd

1707 Club Road · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Club Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
You will love the light filled bedroom that opens to the second story screened in porch overlooking the tree lined streets of Plaza Midwood. This unit includes a surprising amount of closet space for a 1/1 including a full size linen closet and a walk in closet and secondary closet in the bedroom. Separate living and dining rooms with breakfast bar and a functional kitchen (flat top stove). Assigned parking space in off street lot behind building. This is a great building with a good sense of community.

Washer/dryer hookups included. Rent includes water.

Pets considered based on breed/size and require additional deposit/pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Club Rd have any available units?
1707 Club Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Club Rd have?
Some of 1707 Club Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Club Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Club Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Club Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Club Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Club Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Club Rd offers parking.
Does 1707 Club Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Club Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Club Rd have a pool?
No, 1707 Club Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Club Rd have accessible units?
No, 1707 Club Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Club Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Club Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

