Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

3 Bedroom townhome in Bryant Park - Located minutes from uptown in the Bryant Park community is an end unit 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Eat-in-Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, bar and kitchen island. Open floor plan with a spacious living room featuring rich laminate hardwoods throughout the first floor. The master bedroom has a luxury attached bath and walk-in closet. Washer & Dryer included. Fenced in yard and a nice patio.



