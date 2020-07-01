16444 Redstone Mountain Lane

Amenities

Stunning Penthouse in Ballantyne! 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath home with private deck and soaring views. Restricted access to building + top floor condo-No road noise and no noise from stomping feet above. Step into a custom designed top floor unit with designer colors. Entryway opens to open floor plan which includes Great room w/ cathedral ceilings + fireplace ,dining room and kitchen. Kitchen has tall white cabinets and SS appliances. Walk in laundry room with loads of space. Monthly water included.Quarterly pest treatment included. Community has pool, tennis, clubhouse and gym. Great walkable neighborhood with winding streets and sidewalks. Minutes from Ballantyne, Blakeney, Stone Crest and Carolina Place Mall. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and I-485. Great amenities (Club House/Pool/Tennis court/Fitness Center) included with your rent. A Must See!