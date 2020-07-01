All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:48 AM

16444 Redstone Mountain Lane

16444 Redstone Mountain Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16444 Redstone Mountain Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Stunning Penthouse in Ballantyne! 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath home with private deck and soaring views. Restricted access to building + top floor condo-No road noise and no noise from stomping feet above. Step into a custom designed top floor unit with designer colors. Entryway opens to open floor plan which includes Great room w/ cathedral ceilings + fireplace ,dining room and kitchen. Kitchen has tall white cabinets and SS appliances. Walk in laundry room with loads of space. Monthly water included.Quarterly pest treatment included. Community has pool, tennis, clubhouse and gym. Great walkable neighborhood with winding streets and sidewalks. Minutes from Ballantyne, Blakeney, Stone Crest and Carolina Place Mall. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and I-485. Great amenities (Club House/Pool/Tennis court/Fitness Center) included with your rent. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane have any available units?
16444 Redstone Mountain Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane have?
Some of 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16444 Redstone Mountain Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane offer parking?
No, 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane has a pool.
Does 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane have accessible units?
No, 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16444 Redstone Mountain Lane has units with dishwashers.

