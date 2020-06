Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

***HOME FOR RENT*** 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home plus office on the main level and loft on the upper level. Granite countertops in kitchen, stainless appliances with refrigerator, vinyl plank flooring on main level, office with french doors, loft on upper level, laundry on upper level with washer and dryer, back patio has gas fireplace and large patio, level lot, 2 car garage and covered front porch. No pets and no smoking.