1621 Sunnyside Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Cozy bingalow home near heart of activity on Central. Newer kitchen. Hardwoods throughout. Heated master bath floor. Master bedroom with built in dresser/jewelry stand and beautiful fireplace. Full bath has classic black and white tiles and large walk in shower. Spacious walk in closet. Second bedroom is bright and airy and attached is an amazing sunroom.