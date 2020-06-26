All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

1617 Chatham Ave

1617 Chatham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Chatham Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom home in Midwood - Beautifully crafted 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in Midwood. Open floorplan for easy entertaining. Exposed wood beams in the ceiling. Hand scraped hardwood floors thru out first floor. Coffered ceiling in the formal dining room.Guest bedroom with full bath on main level. Master bath features a copper bathtub, separate tiled shower and dual vanity complete with wine cooler. Large master bedroom closet with built in shelving. Large 8 ft doors thru out home. Gas stove in kitchen and gas fireplace in living room. 2 car garage is used as an office with full bath and is climate controlled.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3272201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Chatham Ave have any available units?
1617 Chatham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Chatham Ave have?
Some of 1617 Chatham Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Chatham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Chatham Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Chatham Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 Chatham Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1617 Chatham Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Chatham Ave offers parking.
Does 1617 Chatham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Chatham Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Chatham Ave have a pool?
No, 1617 Chatham Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Chatham Ave have accessible units?
No, 1617 Chatham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Chatham Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Chatham Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
