1617 Chatham Ave

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

4 bedroom home in Midwood - Beautifully crafted 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in Midwood. Open floorplan for easy entertaining. Exposed wood beams in the ceiling. Hand scraped hardwood floors thru out first floor. Coffered ceiling in the formal dining room.Guest bedroom with full bath on main level. Master bath features a copper bathtub, separate tiled shower and dual vanity complete with wine cooler. Large master bedroom closet with built in shelving. Large 8 ft doors thru out home. Gas stove in kitchen and gas fireplace in living room. 2 car garage is used as an office with full bath and is climate controlled.



No Cats Allowed



