16133 Annahill Court

Luxury 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath brick townhome with privacy offered by wooded areas on the front and back of the house. Situated in a community across from the highly rated Elon Park Elementary school and within a short distance from Ardrey Kell High School. Walking distance to Harris Teeter, popular restaurants, fitness center, and soccer fields. The main level has an open floor plan with hardwood floors with lots of natural light. Bright and spacious kitchen with granite countertops. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling and large walk-in-closet. Master bath features granite countertops, tiled floors, and a separate tub & shower. The backyard overlooks a private wooded area. Attached two-car garage with epoxy flooring. Community amenities include a swimming pool. Easy commute to I-485.