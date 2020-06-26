All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 16133 Annahill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
16133 Annahill Court
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:16 AM

16133 Annahill Court

16133 Annahill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16133 Annahill Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Luxury 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath brick townhome with privacy offered by wooded areas on the front and back of the house. Situated in a community across from the highly rated Elon Park Elementary school and within a short distance from Ardrey Kell High School. Walking distance to Harris Teeter, popular restaurants, fitness center, and soccer fields. The main level has an open floor plan with hardwood floors with lots of natural light. Bright and spacious kitchen with granite countertops. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling and large walk-in-closet. Master bath features granite countertops, tiled floors, and a separate tub & shower. The backyard overlooks a private wooded area. Attached two-car garage with epoxy flooring. Community amenities include a swimming pool. Easy commute to I-485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16133 Annahill Court have any available units?
16133 Annahill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16133 Annahill Court have?
Some of 16133 Annahill Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16133 Annahill Court currently offering any rent specials?
16133 Annahill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16133 Annahill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16133 Annahill Court is pet friendly.
Does 16133 Annahill Court offer parking?
Yes, 16133 Annahill Court offers parking.
Does 16133 Annahill Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16133 Annahill Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16133 Annahill Court have a pool?
Yes, 16133 Annahill Court has a pool.
Does 16133 Annahill Court have accessible units?
No, 16133 Annahill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16133 Annahill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16133 Annahill Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte