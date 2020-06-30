1611 Central Ave Unit 402

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher coffee bar yoga

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar internet access yoga

Unit Unit 402 Available 07/19/20 Tree Top Loft - Property Id: 247346



Fully Furnished Loft. Located just two miles from Charlotte's Uptown, this Plaza Midwood Loft offers guests all the convenience and amenities for anyone calling this their home: small walkable neighborhood with several local bars, coffee shops, yoga studios, grocery stores, and restaurants. Located on the backside of a four-story building, this is a quiet tree top retreat to relax from a busy day. All Welcome!



This is a 1 bedroom loft style condo with an open floor plan.

Bedroom: Queen size bed, memory foam mattress with a down comforter.

Kitchen/Living: The kitchen is fully equipped for all your cooking & dining needs. In addition, you will find a French Press and Vitamix for all our coffee & smoothie fans. The loft has a smart TV with Roku included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247346

Property Id 247346



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5652243)