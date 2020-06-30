All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

1611 Central Ave Unit 402

1611 Central Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
coffee bar
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
yoga
Unit Unit 402 Available 07/19/20 Tree Top Loft - Property Id: 247346

Fully Furnished Loft. Located just two miles from Charlotte's Uptown, this Plaza Midwood Loft offers guests all the convenience and amenities for anyone calling this their home: small walkable neighborhood with several local bars, coffee shops, yoga studios, grocery stores, and restaurants. Located on the backside of a four-story building, this is a quiet tree top retreat to relax from a busy day. All Welcome!

This is a 1 bedroom loft style condo with an open floor plan.
Bedroom: Queen size bed, memory foam mattress with a down comforter.
Kitchen/Living: The kitchen is fully equipped for all your cooking & dining needs. In addition, you will find a French Press and Vitamix for all our coffee & smoothie fans. The loft has a smart TV with Roku included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247346
Property Id 247346

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Central Ave Unit 402 have any available units?
1611 Central Ave Unit 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 Central Ave Unit 402 have?
Some of 1611 Central Ave Unit 402's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Central Ave Unit 402 currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Central Ave Unit 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Central Ave Unit 402 pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Central Ave Unit 402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1611 Central Ave Unit 402 offer parking?
No, 1611 Central Ave Unit 402 does not offer parking.
Does 1611 Central Ave Unit 402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 Central Ave Unit 402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Central Ave Unit 402 have a pool?
No, 1611 Central Ave Unit 402 does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Central Ave Unit 402 have accessible units?
No, 1611 Central Ave Unit 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Central Ave Unit 402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 Central Ave Unit 402 has units with dishwashers.

