1611 Central Ave Unit 402

Unit Unit 402 Available 07/19/20 Tree Top Loft - Property Id: 247346
Fully Furnished Loft. Located just two miles from Charlotte's Uptown, this Plaza Midwood Loft offers guests all the convenience and amenities for anyone calling this their home: small walkable neighborhood with several local bars, coffee shops, yoga studios, grocery stores, and restaurants. Located on the backside of a four-story building, this is a quiet tree top retreat to relax from a busy day. All Welcome!
This is a 1 bedroom loft style condo with an open floor plan.
Bedroom: Queen size bed, memory foam mattress with a down comforter.
Kitchen/Living: The kitchen is fully equipped for all your cooking & dining needs. In addition, you will find a French Press and Vitamix for all our coffee & smoothie fans. The loft has a smart TV with Roku included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247346
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5652243)