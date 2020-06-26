All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1608 Kenilworth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1608 Kenilworth Avenue
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

1608 Kenilworth Avenue

1608 Kenilworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1608 Kenilworth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Bungalow on Kenilworth! Walk to everything! - Absolutely stunning property located on Kenilworth Avenue. Walking distance to CMC, Freedom Park, East Blvd shops and restaurants. Location is prime. Parking pad in rear. Private, fenced in yard and deck is perfect for entertaining. Inside the home has been beautifully updated. Hardwood floors throughout, great storage, updated light fixtures, neutral tones, updated kitchen/ bath and good sized rooms. This property is rare for Charlotte and its location. Will not last long. Call today to schedule your appointment!

(RLNE4021371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Kenilworth Avenue have any available units?
1608 Kenilworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Kenilworth Avenue have?
Some of 1608 Kenilworth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Kenilworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Kenilworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Kenilworth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Kenilworth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Kenilworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Kenilworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 1608 Kenilworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Kenilworth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Kenilworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1608 Kenilworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Kenilworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1608 Kenilworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Kenilworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte