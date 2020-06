Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

2 Bedroom Condo near Plaza Midwood - 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo in Woodmere. This is an upstairs unit with the Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Half Bath Downstairs. Bedrooms, Laundry and Full Bath Upstairs. New Paint, New Carpet, New Light Fixtures, New Blinds & Tub Surround . This unit includes All Appliances - Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3797154)