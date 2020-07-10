16005 Sunninghill Park Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

WELCOME HOME!!! Large home located in desirable Kingsley subdivision, a warm and wonderful community. In the heart of Ballantyne. Minutes to shops, restaurants and some of the best schools Charlotte has to offer. Open floor plan w/fireplace. Eat in kitchen with new granite counters. Stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room. Newer carpet throughout. Oversized 2 car garage?. Lots of storage space. Four bedrooms plus 'Bonus' 5th bedroom or office.? Master bedroom has his & and her's ?walk-in closets with separate bathtub and shower. Washer and dryer included. Large front lot. Community features include pool, play area, and walking trails

No smoking ?Pets conditional - Available for a early summer move in.

Owner will manage once tenant is placed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,075, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,075, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.