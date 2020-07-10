All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

16005 Sunninghill Park Road

16005 Sunninghill Park Road · (704) 741-9595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16005 Sunninghill Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,075

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2417 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WELCOME HOME!!! Large home located in desirable Kingsley subdivision, a warm and wonderful community. In the heart of Ballantyne. Minutes to shops, restaurants and some of the best schools Charlotte has to offer. Open floor plan w/fireplace. Eat in kitchen with new granite counters. Stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room. Newer carpet throughout. Oversized 2 car garage?. Lots of storage space. Four bedrooms plus 'Bonus' 5th bedroom or office.? Master bedroom has his & and her's ?walk-in closets with separate bathtub and shower. Washer and dryer included. Large front lot. Community features include pool, play area, and walking trails
No smoking ?Pets conditional - Available for a early summer move in.
Owner will manage once tenant is placed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,075, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,075, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16005 Sunninghill Park Road have any available units?
16005 Sunninghill Park Road has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16005 Sunninghill Park Road have?
Some of 16005 Sunninghill Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16005 Sunninghill Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
16005 Sunninghill Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16005 Sunninghill Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 16005 Sunninghill Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 16005 Sunninghill Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 16005 Sunninghill Park Road offers parking.
Does 16005 Sunninghill Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16005 Sunninghill Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16005 Sunninghill Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 16005 Sunninghill Park Road has a pool.
Does 16005 Sunninghill Park Road have accessible units?
No, 16005 Sunninghill Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16005 Sunninghill Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16005 Sunninghill Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
