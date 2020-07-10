16005 Sunninghill Park Road

Amenities
WELCOME HOME!!! Large home located in desirable Kingsley subdivision, a warm and wonderful community. In the heart of Ballantyne. Minutes to shops, restaurants and some of the best schools Charlotte has to offer. Open floor plan w/fireplace. Eat in kitchen with new granite counters. Stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room. Newer carpet throughout. Oversized 2 car garage?. Lots of storage space. Four bedrooms plus 'Bonus' 5th bedroom or office.? Master bedroom has his & and her's ?walk-in closets with separate bathtub and shower. Washer and dryer included. Large front lot. Community features include pool, play area, and walking trails
No smoking ?Pets conditional - Available for a early summer move in.
Owner will manage once tenant is placed.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,075, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,075, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.