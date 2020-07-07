All apartments in Charlotte
160 Parkwood Avenue

160 Parkwood Avenue
Location

160 Parkwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Optimist Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare find in Optimist Park/NoDa area, within short distance from most locations in Uptown, NODA, Johnston YMCA, prominent breweries, and many other attractions! Walk out to CATS Parkwood Avenue Light Rail Station. One block to Davidson Street and CATS bus stop.
Two completely independent bedroom suites; each with its own full private bath. Each bedroom has a balcony/outside view. Extra room on lower floor could be converted into a bedroom, office, or living area).
Fresh new paint, new flooring, new granite counters, new bathroom fixtures, new mirrors, new light fixtures, and much more. Three ceiling fans, one in each bedroom and living area. All appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, cooking range, washer/dryer, garbage disposal) are included in rent.
Fully renovated to look like new.
Convenient location with all benefits of Uptown living, without the sky-high rents of Uptown condos and town homes. One assigned parking, additional parking available. No smoking, pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Parkwood Avenue have any available units?
160 Parkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Parkwood Avenue have?
Some of 160 Parkwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Parkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
160 Parkwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Parkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Parkwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 160 Parkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 160 Parkwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 160 Parkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Parkwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Parkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 160 Parkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 160 Parkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 160 Parkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Parkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Parkwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

