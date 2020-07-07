160 Parkwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare find in Optimist Park/NoDa area, within short distance from most locations in Uptown, NODA, Johnston YMCA, prominent breweries, and many other attractions! Walk out to CATS Parkwood Avenue Light Rail Station. One block to Davidson Street and CATS bus stop.

Two completely independent bedroom suites; each with its own full private bath. Each bedroom has a balcony/outside view. Extra room on lower floor could be converted into a bedroom, office, or living area).

Fresh new paint, new flooring, new granite counters, new bathroom fixtures, new mirrors, new light fixtures, and much more. Three ceiling fans, one in each bedroom and living area. All appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, cooking range, washer/dryer, garbage disposal) are included in rent.

Fully renovated to look like new.

Convenient location with all benefits of Uptown living, without the sky-high rents of Uptown condos and town homes. One assigned parking, additional parking available. No smoking, pets.