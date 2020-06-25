15922 Harbor Hill Dr

Amenities
New Construction Home located in the Chateau Subdivision! - Beautiful/Prestine move in ready 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 2 story home features: 2 car garage, kitchen includes a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, breakfast area, hardwood flooring on the main level, electric fireplace, open floor plan, walk-in closet(s), Master bath includes in dual sinks and garden tub. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Small pets up to 25 lbs. will be considered. Washer and dryer are included. Community features a Pool, Club House and Playground.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4793360)