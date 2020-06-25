15922 Harbor Hill Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage new construction pet friendly

New Construction Home located in the Chateau Subdivision! - Beautiful/Prestine move in ready 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 2 story home features: 2 car garage, kitchen includes a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, breakfast area, hardwood flooring on the main level, electric fireplace, open floor plan, walk-in closet(s), Master bath includes in dual sinks and garden tub. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Small pets up to 25 lbs. will be considered. Washer and dryer are included. Community features a Pool, Club House and Playground.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4793360)