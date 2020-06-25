All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 15922 Harbor Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
15922 Harbor Hill Dr
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

15922 Harbor Hill Dr

15922 Harbor Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15922 Harbor Hill Dr, Charlotte, NC 28273
Griers Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction Home located in the Chateau Subdivision! - Beautiful/Prestine move in ready 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 2 story home features: 2 car garage, kitchen includes a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, breakfast area, hardwood flooring on the main level, electric fireplace, open floor plan, walk-in closet(s), Master bath includes in dual sinks and garden tub. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Small pets up to 25 lbs. will be considered. Washer and dryer are included. Community features a Pool, Club House and Playground.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4793360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15922 Harbor Hill Dr have any available units?
15922 Harbor Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15922 Harbor Hill Dr have?
Some of 15922 Harbor Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15922 Harbor Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15922 Harbor Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15922 Harbor Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15922 Harbor Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15922 Harbor Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15922 Harbor Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 15922 Harbor Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15922 Harbor Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15922 Harbor Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15922 Harbor Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 15922 Harbor Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 15922 Harbor Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15922 Harbor Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15922 Harbor Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte