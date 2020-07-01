All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:42 PM

1513 Tyvola Road

1513 Tyvola Road · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Tyvola Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1139977

After registering at this link you will receive a code for a self showing. Ask our agent about our Jetty Bond Surety program.

3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath with stainless steel appliances-wood flooring-large backyard-patio-washer/dryer hook ups.

Pets are welcome/owner approval

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Stainless steel appliances,Wood flooring,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Tyvola Road have any available units?
1513 Tyvola Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Tyvola Road have?
Some of 1513 Tyvola Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Tyvola Road currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Tyvola Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Tyvola Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Tyvola Road is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Tyvola Road offer parking?
No, 1513 Tyvola Road does not offer parking.
Does 1513 Tyvola Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Tyvola Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Tyvola Road have a pool?
No, 1513 Tyvola Road does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Tyvola Road have accessible units?
No, 1513 Tyvola Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Tyvola Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Tyvola Road does not have units with dishwashers.

