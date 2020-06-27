1508 Kensington Drive

Amenities
Charming 2 bed 1 bath Condo within walking distance to all that Midwood has to offer! Hardwoods throughout, granite counter tops, ceramic tile. Completely updated kitchen including all new kitchen appliances. Large private fenced in patio allows for privacy and a relaxing setting. Private parking lot in rear of condo. No smoking. Wont last long!!!!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.