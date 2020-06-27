1508 Kensington Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bed 1 bath Condo within walking distance to all that Midwood has to offer! Hardwoods throughout, granite counter tops, ceramic tile. Completely updated kitchen including all new kitchen appliances. Large private fenced in patio allows for privacy and a relaxing setting. Private parking lot in rear of condo. No smoking. Wont last long!!!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.