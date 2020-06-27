All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1508 Kensington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1508 Kensington Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 1:34 AM

1508 Kensington Drive

1508 Kensington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Plaza Midwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1508 Kensington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bed 1 bath Condo within walking distance to all that Midwood has to offer! Hardwoods throughout, granite counter tops, ceramic tile. Completely updated kitchen including all new kitchen appliances. Large private fenced in patio allows for privacy and a relaxing setting. Private parking lot in rear of condo. No smoking. Wont last long!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Kensington Drive have any available units?
1508 Kensington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Kensington Drive have?
Some of 1508 Kensington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Kensington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Kensington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Kensington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 Kensington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1508 Kensington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Kensington Drive offers parking.
Does 1508 Kensington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Kensington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Kensington Drive have a pool?
No, 1508 Kensington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Kensington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1508 Kensington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Kensington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Kensington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte