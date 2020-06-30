All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

1508 Haywood Court

1508 Haywood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Haywood Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Plaza Midwood. Cozy Bungalow Style Home. Comes with 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Plaza Midwood. Cozy Bungalow Style Home. Comes with 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, Dining Room, Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, Living Room and Master Bedroom. It has central Air and Gas heat. Front Porch. A Must see!! Hardwood Floors, Dining Room, Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, Living Room and Master Bedroom. It has central Air and Gas heat. Front Porch. A Must see!!

Take the plaza. Take left on Chestnut Avenue. TR on Thomas. TL on Haywood Ct.

(RLNE5440217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Haywood Court have any available units?
1508 Haywood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Haywood Court have?
Some of 1508 Haywood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Haywood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Haywood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Haywood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 Haywood Court is pet friendly.
Does 1508 Haywood Court offer parking?
No, 1508 Haywood Court does not offer parking.
Does 1508 Haywood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Haywood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Haywood Court have a pool?
No, 1508 Haywood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Haywood Court have accessible units?
No, 1508 Haywood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Haywood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 Haywood Court has units with dishwashers.

