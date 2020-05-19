All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:04 AM

1500 Cyrus Drive

1500 Cyrus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Cyrus Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Cute 3 Bedroom House!! - Cozy 3 bedroom house in the Briarcreek-Woodland neighborhood. Great back yard with shed. Freshly painted with updated kitchen that includes stainless steel range and dishwasher. Conveniently located to coffee shops, restaurants and much more. A must see.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4527704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Cyrus Drive have any available units?
1500 Cyrus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Cyrus Drive have?
Some of 1500 Cyrus Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Cyrus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Cyrus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Cyrus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Cyrus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1500 Cyrus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Cyrus Drive offers parking.
Does 1500 Cyrus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Cyrus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Cyrus Drive have a pool?
No, 1500 Cyrus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Cyrus Drive have accessible units?
No, 1500 Cyrus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Cyrus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Cyrus Drive has units with dishwashers.
