14413 Asheton Creek Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

14413 Asheton Creek Drive

14413 Asheton Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14413 Asheton Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Big beautiful 4 bedroom home in the heart of Steele Creek!! Fresh paint and new carpets throughout make this home ready for its next resident. Huge master Suite and a flex space give you the room you need all in the perfect location. Call for a tour today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14413 Asheton Creek Drive have any available units?
14413 Asheton Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 14413 Asheton Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14413 Asheton Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14413 Asheton Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14413 Asheton Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14413 Asheton Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14413 Asheton Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 14413 Asheton Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14413 Asheton Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14413 Asheton Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 14413 Asheton Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14413 Asheton Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 14413 Asheton Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14413 Asheton Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14413 Asheton Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14413 Asheton Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14413 Asheton Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
