14413 Asheton Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC 28273 Brown Road
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Big beautiful 4 bedroom home in the heart of Steele Creek!! Fresh paint and new carpets throughout make this home ready for its next resident. Huge master Suite and a flex space give you the room you need all in the perfect location. Call for a tour today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14413 Asheton Creek Drive have any available units?
14413 Asheton Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 14413 Asheton Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14413 Asheton Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.