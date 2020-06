Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Nice Ranch for ***RENT*** This home has been remodeled. 2 full baths w/stand alone showers and tiled in garden tub. Walk in master closet and dual sinks. Stainless Steel appliance including refrigerator. Nice size porch, and deck leading from the Master Bedroom. Side porch for easy access to cars and backyard. Lawn service included in rent. Great neighborhood, easy access to hwy and 5 mins. from Center Center.