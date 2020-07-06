1424 Anderson Street

Amenities

2 bedroom in The Arts District - $99 RENT FOR THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!!! - Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located near Plaza-Midwood. Beautifully renovated - this home has fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors and new vinyl, along with newly installed mini blinds. New stainless steel kitchen appliances, as well as a stackable washer and dryer. Located near many shops, coffee shops, and restaurants!



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE5183578)