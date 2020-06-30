All apartments in Charlotte
14212 Bernardy Lane

14212 Bernardy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14212 Bernardy Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Five bedrooms and three and a half baths are inside this wonderfully spacious two story house, which boasts over 2400 sq. ft. of space! Downstairs includes a den, open kitchen, dining area and family room. Upstairs features a master with sitting area space and ensuite bathroom with his and hers walk-in-closets and dual vanities. Also featured upstairs are four additional bedrooms and two full baths. The backyard is large and flat. This house has a two-car garage. The following appliances are included: washer/dryer, and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14212 Bernardy Lane have any available units?
14212 Bernardy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14212 Bernardy Lane have?
Some of 14212 Bernardy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14212 Bernardy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14212 Bernardy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14212 Bernardy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14212 Bernardy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14212 Bernardy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14212 Bernardy Lane offers parking.
Does 14212 Bernardy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14212 Bernardy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14212 Bernardy Lane have a pool?
No, 14212 Bernardy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14212 Bernardy Lane have accessible units?
No, 14212 Bernardy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14212 Bernardy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14212 Bernardy Lane has units with dishwashers.

