All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1412 Bear Mountain Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1412 Bear Mountain Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1412 Bear Mountain Road

1412 Bear Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1412 Bear Mountain Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 4 Bedroom house in Coulwood West!! - Great 4 bedroom house with nice back yard. Ceramic Tile in the kitchen and laundry area. Kitchen comes with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Has Living Room, dining room, great room and much more. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping centers and the I- 485. Lawn Maintenance is included as well. A Must See!!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4555349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Bear Mountain Road have any available units?
1412 Bear Mountain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Bear Mountain Road have?
Some of 1412 Bear Mountain Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Bear Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Bear Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Bear Mountain Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Bear Mountain Road is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Bear Mountain Road offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Bear Mountain Road offers parking.
Does 1412 Bear Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Bear Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Bear Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 1412 Bear Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Bear Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 1412 Bear Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Bear Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Bear Mountain Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte