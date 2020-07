Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Fantastic house with tons of charm. This superb location offers great schools, Park Road Shopping Center, and the Greenway all within a short walk. Terrific/quiet neighborhood. Rent includes yard service so all you have to do is enjoy the wonderful privacy of the backyard during the weekend. Perfect house for family who is doing a new build or remodel as shorter term rental will be considered.