1401 Rosetta Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home for rent Just Minutes from Uptown Charlotte, - Newly renovated home. Just Minutes from Uptown Charlotte, Comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths. Has a formal Dining Room and Living Room area. Large eat-in-kitchen. Owner suite has separate bathroom and a private balcony. Secondary bedrooms are separate from the master bedroom. Home is located on a large corner lot. Has a front porch and basement. A must see!!



Take Brookshire Freeway from Uptown towards I-85. Take Beatties Ford Road Ext. Take a Left at the top of the ramp. Go 4 blocks and take left on Celia Street right before school. go two Blocks, Home is on right corner of Celia and Rosetta Street.



