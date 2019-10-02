All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

1401 Rosetta Street · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Rosetta Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home for rent Just Minutes from Uptown Charlotte, - Newly renovated home. Just Minutes from Uptown Charlotte, Comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths. Has a formal Dining Room and Living Room area. Large eat-in-kitchen. Owner suite has separate bathroom and a private balcony. Secondary bedrooms are separate from the master bedroom. Home is located on a large corner lot. Has a front porch and basement. A must see!!

Take Brookshire Freeway from Uptown towards I-85. Take Beatties Ford Road Ext. Take a Left at the top of the ramp. Go 4 blocks and take left on Celia Street right before school. go two Blocks, Home is on right corner of Celia and Rosetta Street.

(RLNE2359037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Rosetta Street have any available units?
1401 Rosetta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Rosetta Street have?
Some of 1401 Rosetta Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Rosetta Street currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Rosetta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Rosetta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Rosetta Street is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Rosetta Street offer parking?
No, 1401 Rosetta Street does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Rosetta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Rosetta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Rosetta Street have a pool?
No, 1401 Rosetta Street does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Rosetta Street have accessible units?
No, 1401 Rosetta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Rosetta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Rosetta Street does not have units with dishwashers.

