Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13937 Warwick Castle Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

13937 Warwick Castle Way

13937 Warwick Castle Way · (704) 438-9834 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13937 Warwick Castle Way, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13937 Warwick Castle Way · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom Townhome in Ballantyne! - Located in the Coventry Court community of Ballantyne is a Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome! Walk inside and you will see an open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the living room. The kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Small eating area off of the kitchen. Nice sized living room with hardwood floors, ceiling fan, custom shelving, and a gas log fireplace. Back Patio access off of the living room. The Second floor has two good sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Laundry room with Washer and Dryer included.

Very desirable location, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and I-485.

Pets are conditional.

Call us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE4946889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13937 Warwick Castle Way have any available units?
13937 Warwick Castle Way has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13937 Warwick Castle Way have?
Some of 13937 Warwick Castle Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13937 Warwick Castle Way currently offering any rent specials?
13937 Warwick Castle Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13937 Warwick Castle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13937 Warwick Castle Way is pet friendly.
Does 13937 Warwick Castle Way offer parking?
No, 13937 Warwick Castle Way does not offer parking.
Does 13937 Warwick Castle Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13937 Warwick Castle Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13937 Warwick Castle Way have a pool?
No, 13937 Warwick Castle Way does not have a pool.
Does 13937 Warwick Castle Way have accessible units?
No, 13937 Warwick Castle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13937 Warwick Castle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13937 Warwick Castle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
