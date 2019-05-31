13937 Warwick Castle Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 Bedroom Townhome in Ballantyne! - Located in the Coventry Court community of Ballantyne is a Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome! Walk inside and you will see an open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the living room. The kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Small eating area off of the kitchen. Nice sized living room with hardwood floors, ceiling fan, custom shelving, and a gas log fireplace. Back Patio access off of the living room. The Second floor has two good sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Laundry room with Washer and Dryer included.



Very desirable location, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and I-485.



Pets are conditional.



Call us today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE4946889)